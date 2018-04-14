Most rockets intercepted by Syria, Russia likely to call UN meeting

A missile is seen crossing over Damascus

Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the majority of missiles fired during the overnight attack on Syria by US, British and French forces were intercepted by Syrian government air defence systems, TASS news agency reported.

Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has responded angrily to the strikes, while Syrian state media called them a “flagrant violation of international law.”

More than 100 missiles were fired from ships and manned aircraft, and the allies struck three of Syria’s main chemical weapons facilities, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said.

According to Interfax news agency, Russia’s defence ministry also said that Syria intercepted the US and allied attacks using Soviet-produced hardware, including the Buk missile system.

Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss US, British and French air strikes on Syria, RIA news agency cited him as saying.

“The situation is being analysed right now. Russia will demand a meeting of the U.N. security council, I am sure,” Dzhabarov, who is the deputy head of Russia’s foreign affairs committee, was quoted by RIA as saying.

 

  • Barry White

    Mother Russia says the majority of incoming missiles were intercepted. Nothing to see then and move along. LOL…..

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The UN has been rendered into an irrelevant organisation by the fascist psychopaths. AUNSC meeting will achieve nothing.

    A “flagrant violation of international law”: so what, who cares. International law has been buried and only 1 law applies: the law of the jungle with survival of the fittest.

    • Veritas

      Both Russia and USA are using the ”the law of the jungle” with little or no respect for International Law.
      UN is as effective as its members want it to be. To allow the five permanent members of the SC to veto anything they don’t agree to, is the first thing to be addressed and changed.

