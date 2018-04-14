UN Security council fails to adopt Russian resolution on Syria

April 14th, 2018

UN Security council fails to adopt Russian resolution on Syria

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote against the Russian resolution

The United Nations Security Council failed to adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on Saturday that would have condemned “the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic by the US and its allies in violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

Only Russia, China and Bolivia voted in favour of the draft resolution. Eight countries voted against the draft, while four abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

 

