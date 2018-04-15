A concert filled with moonlight

The magical world of musical pieces by Debussy, Satie, Ravel and other composers will take us away on Friday when Cypriot soprano Mariza Anastasiadou and the piano duo Elina Linchevskaya and Zbynek Maruska will share the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre stage in Paphos.

The concert, under the name Clair de Lune, refers to Debussy’s composition Clair de lune (Moonlight), which is considered a characteristic example of musical impressionism. The concert will also include Debussy’s song Nuit d’étoiles (Night of stars) and Song to the Moon by Dvorak’s Opera Rouzalka. Also included are Debussy’s Little Suite for four hands, Gavrilin’s dancing Sketches from beautiful ballet Anioyta and Satie’s, Mendelssohn’s and Ravel’s songs.

Anastasiadou studied Classical Song and Opera in Austria and Cyprus, specialising in Italian Bel Canto. In June 2017 she won the first prize at the International Singing Competition in Budapest. She has participated in productions with artists and conductors from the Prague State Opera, Budapest Symphony Orchestra, New York Theatre, Kremlin Orchestra, Lamoureux Orchestra Paris, the National Opera of Amsterdam and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Linchevskaya from Russia and Maruska from Czech Republic studied at the Prague Musical Academy, the Russian Academy of Music and the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow. During their studies, both pianists were able to develop the skill to perform as soloists as well as part of orchestras – such as the Prague Symphony Orchestra and the Plzenska Filharmonie – and musical ensembles, such as the Prague Mozart Quintet.

The common aspects of their artistic careers as well as their character traits have made their close friendship and musical cooperation a success. Together the musicians aim to demonstrate the completeness in expression and fullness of sound of the pianoforte, as well as offering music lovers an enjoyable and worthy musical presentation.

Clair de Lune

Live performance by the Cypriot soprano Mariza Anastasiadou and pianists Elina Linchevskaya and Zbynek Maruska. April 20. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420