First Morgan Aero GT rolls off production line

At the Geneva Motor Show, Morgan Motor Company revealed its most extreme road-going model to date, the Aero GT – and the first edition has now rolled off the production line, destined for Revolutions Morgan in Scotland.

Morgan Motor Company will produce just eight of the special Aero GT variants – all vehicles individually built bespoke to customer specification. The Aero GT represents the end of Aero 8 production, “guaranteeing that every Aero 8 owner will be the custodian of a very significant piece of Morgan history”.

Powered by the same 367bhp BMW N62 V8 engine used in the Aero 8, the Aero GT will travel from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 170mph. Each Aero GT will be built with Morgan’s latest adjustable suspension and come with manual transmission.

Customers will have an individual design consultancy with Jon Wells, Morgan’s head of design, before the car enters production. The first customer car to be completed, (pictured) is finished in Miami Blue, which complements the aggressive body styling of the car.

The striking body panels have been sculpted in such a way “to ensure that tension and elegance is expressed in each line”. All surfacing of the new panels was proven digitally via computation fluid dynamics simulation prior to full scale validation. Each panel is created using the technologically advanced superforming process synonymous with modern Morgans, before being hand-finished and transformed into Aero GT panels.

The front canard details and wing top louvre vents are proven to reduce low pressure on the sides of the Aero body, making a notable difference in frontal downforce. At the rear, the dramatic diffuser reduces air pressure from beneath the vehicle, increasing rear downforce and reducing the visual weight of the rear-end.

Finite enamelled ‘GT’ badges signify the model variant. Each is individually hand-made by a British jeweller.

The interior is hand-finished with a series of painted stitching and pinstripe accents, and a choice of wood options.