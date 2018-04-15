Foreign Minister to meet German and French counterparts in Luxembourg

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will hold separate meetings with Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France and Heiko Maas, Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Luxembourg.

The minister will travel to Luxembourg to participate in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the EU, a press release said on Sunday.

The Council will discuss the situation in Syria, in the light of the most recent developments, and the situation in Iran. The foreign ministers will exchange views on Russia and will discuss the Western Balkans in preparation for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia on 17 May.