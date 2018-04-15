Improvement of beaches or their destruction?

Various municipalities are altering their beaches by demolishing rocks to make them wider and more accessible for bathers, in addition to improving disabled access. The reports mostly refer to small beaches, especially at the Protaras area.

Let’s start with the Protaras area.

Sirena Bay – a beach full of rubbish, limited access and no facilities.

Now a wider beach, the place has been planted with trees, WCs provided and disabled access. Now it looks beautiful and useful to the bathers.

Nishia Beach – Similarly a beach without facilities (capable of accommodating 150 people and now 200 people with full facilities.

Green Bay and Pernera – similarly story to Nishia

So with the Protaras area accommodating approximately around 500,000 visitors and with very limited beach access and facilities where are these new visitors (around 200,000) going to be accommodated (beachwise)? Independently of this, are these works in favour of the environment or do they affect it negatively?

We demand on the one hand better services from the Municipalities but then we have to do something about it.

In Ayia Napa at the Kermia Beach area, it was full of rocks with no access and no parking but now a private small sandy bay has been widened and access and parking provided.

In Limassol horizontal breakwaters have increased the sandy beach area and made the sea shallow for children to use.

In Paphos/Yeroskipou breakwaters have improved the dangerous beach at Chlorakas.

However, if we examine the Peyia Sea Caves area, which has hit the headlines for construction right on the edge of the shore, it seems that better care should have been undertaken. But to demolish the houses and cancel the nearby hotel’s permit is not the solution. Peyia Municipality is not constant in its development policy – what is happening to Coral Bay Beach with the municipality’s illegal structures and in addition a project backed by former president George Vasiliou has been turned down whereas for the others the municipality has no objections. It does not make sense, on the one hand the municipality wants development and on the other it turns down new proposals (in the Vasiliou case it claimed it cannot provide drinking water for the development but it has water for others).

The environment should be there for people to enjoy but there is a danger in doing so we will destroy it (including roads, marinas etc) so there must be a balance.

Athalassa Park in Nicosia was a place where only dog walkers visited. Since the addition of asphalted walkways, facilities, bird watching, kiosks etc children and families enjoy the park by the thousands.

