April 15th, 2018 Britain, FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 2 comments

Legal basis for British strikes in Syria debatable – Corbyn

Britain's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Sunday that the legal basis used to support British air strikes in Syria was debatable, adding that he would only support action backed by the United Nations Security Council.

“I say to the foreign secretary, I say to the prime minister, where is the legal basis for this?” Corbyn said.

“The legal basis … would have to be self defence or the authority of the UN Security Council. The humanitarian intervention is a legally debatable concept at the present time,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

  • Evergreen

    The first paragraph contains a sagacious view.

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    This guy and his left wing cronnies are the biggest wimps in the history of wimpism. He is to the Uk what Catastophias and his commie party are to Cyprus. He is the present day Neville Chamberlin. He is a disaster waiting to happen if he ever got elected. A commie loving fool, who does not recognise his national anthem, does not respect or recognise his Queen, and speaks in defence of enemy powers over his own country, and he wants to be prime miniter of the UK ? God help us.

