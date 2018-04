Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Chinese Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday while Ferrari’s championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished only eighth.

Valtteri Bottas was second for Mercedes with fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen third for Ferrari.

Mercedes’ reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fifth on track but moved up to fourth after a 10-second penalty was applied to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for causing a collision with Vettel.