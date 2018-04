Two turtles caught in fishermen’s nets off Limassol were rescused on Saturday in an operaton by port police and fisheries personnel, the Animal Party said.

A group of people out on a boat trip contacted the party saying they did not have the means to free the turtles so the party contacted the authorities.

Port police and fisheries personnel sent boats and divers to the spot to rescue the trapped turtles and set them back into the water.

https://youtu.be/39rjgErWJ1A

https://youtu.be/AuTx5pzVbqE