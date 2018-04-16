Accident closes Larnaca-Nicosia highway

April 16th, 2018

The Larnaca to Nicosia highway is temporarily closed due to an accident at Kochi near Lymbia, police announced at 4pm on Monday.

At around 1.45pm a car overturned on the motorway. The driver has been taken to Nicosia general hospital by ambulance.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Drivers have been warned to leave the motorway at the Kochi exit and return via Lymbia and Alambra.

Police have urged drivers in the area to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and follow the instructions of police officers at the scene of the accident.

 

