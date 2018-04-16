Akinci: no expectations from dinner with Anastasiades (Updated: UN source says ball in leaders’ court)

The leaders of the two communities, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will meet on Monday night for dinner for the first time since talks collapsed in Switzerland last July.

The aim of the meeting is to try and kick-start the resumption of Cyprus talks.

Akinci said on Sunday if there was political will, “there can be a way out of the current deadlock”

Speaking at an event, he said he was working for lasting peace, adding that he did not have great expectations from the dinner but neither did he want to present a pessimistic picture of the future.

He also said that both communities had suffered in the past and wanted future generations to live in peace and share the wealth of the island.

The Greek Cypriot side has made it clear the dinner would not have an agenda and is not part of the negotiations and as such the leaders would be free to raise any issues they wanted.

The purpose of the dinner was to only explore the possibility of resuming reunification talks.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since the talks’ collapse in July last year with Turkish warships preventing Cyprus from drilling for gas in seas east of the island while Turkish Cypriots ramped up their rhetoric, calling for joint exploration and exploitation of offshore hydrocarbons with the Greek Cypriots.

Citing a UN source, CNA, said the length of the dinner would depend on the two leaders, and they will decide whether to make statements to the media afterwards or whether they would give the green light to the UN to put out a statement. “The ball is in the leaders’ court,” said the source. It is up to the leaders how long dinner will last. “We will stay there for as long as they wish to continue discussing.” Anastasiades however, is due to leave early Tuesday for the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit in the UK.

“It has always been and remains a process under the leadership of the leaders,” the UN source said, adding that the success of the process lay with the leaders.

As far as the dinner menu was concerned, it will consist of traditional Cypriot dishes, which will be prepared by a Cypriot cook.

