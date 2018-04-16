Anastasiades heading for London on Tuesday, will meet Theresa May

April 16th, 2018 Cyprus 14 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades leaves Tuesday morning for London to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that will take place in the British capital from April 18-20.

During his stay in London Anastasiades will have a bilateral meeting Tuesday afternoon with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He will also have on April 18, 19 and 20 separate meetings with Prince Charles and the prime ministers of Australia, New Zealand and India. On April 18 he will attend a dinner that will be hosted by May in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the meeting. On the same day, he will meet with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation.

On April 19, Anastasiades will attend the opening ceremony of CHOGM and the same evening will attend a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth for the heads of state and government.

On the evening of April 20, the president will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK

He will be accompanied in London by the minister of foreign affairs Nicos Christodoulides, and government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

 

  • ROC..

    If the Tcs choose to not recognise the ROC then its thier problem, one cannot eat and have the cake too.
    If they want to say in the affairs of the ROC then a two state with one central Govnt they both share. End of

    • Dogmeat

      That chance has gone, separate states now, sort the compensation both ways and try and be neighbourly.

      • ROC..

        But you know in the real world that is not going to happen, you cannot invade then suddenly want a seperate country. it is not going to happen, and whiles its left longer (46 years now) the native Tcs will be no longer. its your choice.

  • Gold51

    Notice Akinci hasn’t been invited.
    Perhaps they m8ght realise now in the the North and they are not
    Exactly reprocented or recongnised.

    • Dogmeat

      How would anyone in the North not be aware? They have been circum navigating the unjust embargoes for years and still maintain.

  • Dogmeat

    Looks like he can whinge to all and sundry about the forthcoming failure dinner

    • Vaso

      He can talk to all and sundry because he is the legitimate leader of the Republic of Cyprus!

      • Dogmeat

        Not getting him very far though is it? Perhaps he should show more respect to his regional power.

        • Vaso

          You can never get a straight answer from a Turk!
          I’ve already said that once today! It seems all Turks do is try to troll and make pathetic comments without substance!

          • Dogmeat

            Which Turk is not giving you a straight answer? Who are these Turks trying to Troll? Which comments have no substance?

  • almostbroke

    The National Federation of Cypriots in U K , is that all Cypriots or just Greek Cypriots ?

    • Leo

      Any Cypriot can join.

      • Dogmeat

        As long as they accept history started in 1974, Enosis was never proposed, there were attrocities only on one side and they have a penchant for everything Greek!

    • Jeremy Rigg

      I think Cyprus is the only place in the world that Cypriots of both cultures dont get on.

