Anastasiades heading for London on Tuesday, will meet Theresa May

President Nicos Anastasiades leaves Tuesday morning for London to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that will take place in the British capital from April 18-20.

During his stay in London Anastasiades will have a bilateral meeting Tuesday afternoon with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He will also have on April 18, 19 and 20 separate meetings with Prince Charles and the prime ministers of Australia, New Zealand and India. On April 18 he will attend a dinner that will be hosted by May in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the meeting. On the same day, he will meet with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation.

On April 19, Anastasiades will attend the opening ceremony of CHOGM and the same evening will attend a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth for the heads of state and government.

On the evening of April 20, the president will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK

He will be accompanied in London by the minister of foreign affairs Nicos Christodoulides, and government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.