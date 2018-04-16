Bringing the church organ closer

This week the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) foundation and the Terra Sancta Organ Festival will present three concerts as part of the Cyprus Church Organ Festival.

The festival will begin in Larnaca today with a recital for pipe organ and the Larnaca Progressive Movement Choir (conducted by Marios Lysandrou). It will then carry on with church organ recitals along with members of CSO in Nicosia on Wednesday, in Limassol on Thursday and then back to Larnaca on Friday. The four recitals will introduce the local audience to the repertoire for organ and for organ and orchestra.

The organ, as a virtuoso instrument, is not that well-known among Cypriot audiences, given that the specific instrument – with its roots in western European ecclesiastical music – is largely absent from the eastern Orthodox Church’s liturgies. To bring the church organ closer to the music loving audience, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, along with soloist Eugenio Maria Fagiani will perform Organ concerto no. 1 in C major, Hob. XVIII:1 by J. Haydn, Adagio (adaptation: Remo Giazotto) by T. Albinoni, Organ concerto in F major by J.B. Vanhal and Symphony no. 30 in C major, Hob. I:30 (Alleluia) by J. Haydn.

Recital for Pipe Organ and Choir

Live performance as part of the Cyprus Church Organ Festival. April 15. St. Mary of Graces Catholic Church, Larnaca. 8pm. Free. Tel: 99-583060

Cyprus Church Organ Festival

Live performance of the church organ with soloist Eugenio Maria Fagiani and members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. April 18. Holy Cross Catholic Church, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 99-583060

April 19. Saint Catherine’s Catholic Church, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 99-583060

April 20. St. Mary of Graces Catholic Church, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €5/7/12 Tel: 99-583060