Brit expats incredulous over UK reports of terrified tourists

April 16th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 31 comments

Brit expats incredulous over UK reports of terrified tourists

Tourists walking along Paphos harbour

British expat residents, tourists and officials in Paphos launched scathing attacks on the tabloid British media on Monday after ‘scaremongering’ reports in sections of the press that tourists were fleeing the island in fear of their lives and that others were cancelling their holidays.

“This is utter nonsense and there is no need to panic,” said local resident David Patrick in response to a headline in Monday’s Daily Star: ‘Brits in holiday hotspot ready to FLEE amid fears of WW3 following Syria airstrikes.’

“We are perfectly safe and this is irresponsible reporting in this type of media. Cyprus is a fantastic place to live and to holiday, and no-one should cancel their holiday here,” he said. “We are not on any sort of alert and daily life on this glorious island goes on as always.”

The tabloid press reports follow Saturday’s use of jets from the British base at Akrotiri to launch air strikes on Syrian targets.

Cyprus was only made aware of this move after the strike, according to the government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, who said that British Prime Minister, Teresa May, called President Nicos Anastasiades to brief him on the military action in Syria and to reassure him that there was no question of any danger to Cyprus. She also said that there was limited use of the British base.

British expat resident and Tala village councillor, Cathi Delaney also sought to allay fears of any response from Russia which is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad whose alleged use of chemical weapons prompted the air strikes.

“I don’t think residents need to be concerned, the Cyprus government has one foot in Russia and one in the bases, and it’s highly unlikely that there will be any repercussions against us here,” she said.

She added that there is also a large Russian expat population in Cyprus.

Karen Sampson has lived in Paphos for the last 18 years with her family and is incredulous over the scare tactics being used in some of the British press.

“These types of incorrect reports are scaring people for no reason and similar posts on social media aren’t helping either. I feel perfectly safe here and under no threat at all. A friend contacted me to see if it is ‘safe’ to come in October and I reassured him straight away.”

Holidaymakers Bob and Janet Adams from Torquay are currently on a week’s holiday in Paphos and said: “We mustn’t let this affect tourism, Cyprus is a safe place to live, work and visit and is not involved in the current situation. People are mad to cancel their trips, nothing has changed.”

Retiree John Yates has lived in Cyprus for 13 years and said that holidaying Brits are more likely to experience problems at home.

“It is more likely to be caught up in a terrorist attack or some form of crime in Britain or any other European country than the likelihood of Russia attacking Cyprus. The British bases are sovereign territory and so Cyprus can’t be blamed for these bombing raids, it’s nothing to do with them.”

Four Royal Air Force Tornado jets from the Akrotiri base in Cyprus fired Storm Shadow missiles during the early hours of Saturday at a military facility near Homs where it was assessed that Syria had stockpiled chemicals, according to Britain’s ministry of defence.

 

 

 

Print Friendly
  • Samting

    Yes, they are out there in LaLaLand – Mail, Sun, Star, Express readers who take it all on board and believe it is gospel.

    • paul

      it will all fade away in a few days someone will be returning to corrie or eastenders from the unemployment line and they will be informing when the “star” will next be back on set,or someone will take a snap of a blonde girl on holiday and they will say this is madeline mccann

  • Banjo

    Thanks.

    I shouldn’t worry about the Sun though , unless the story was on page 3 or amongst the football scores no one will have seen it.

  • John Henry

    With the amount of new hotels going up we may need to resort to this type of BS ourselves in order to get a sunbed and umbrella in July.

  • gentlegiant161

    Three different types of toilet paper for the gullible..
    Most people in UK know that – the sun newspaper is a dirty word in Liverpool .

    • paul

      most people in uk consider crap like this intelligent fact,sad as it is

  • paul

    I said it before a few weeks ago this nation the UK has little going for it these days except when it is called upon as backing for the next USA military crusade in the middle east,and im proved correct

    • gentlegiant161

      If your stupid enough to read/ believe Star, sun , express or daily mail then you are quit gullible …
      Did you also read that chemical weapons experts are still denied access to the alleged attack site?
      Thought not

      • paul

        oh iim not stupid to beleive the sun or other crap british media,im merely pointing out the brit mentality towards cyprus,if you cant read and understand comments,you should go and read the uk tabloids be more your level of intelligence than mine

        • gentlegiant161

          No mush i dont dabble in such purile garbage.
          And I know you don’t comrade because the whole thrust of your comment was purely of an anti British nature the story was just the wheels to make your comment run.
          Do you read Phil by any chance?
          By the way it’s I before E except after C
          Hope this helps.

          • paul

            thats your problem if a response or an opinion is deemed by you anti british

    • John Henry

      So I understand, what you are saying is due to the fake news put out by a tabloid newspaper, the UK has little going for it? If correct, I think you should apply for a job at the tabloid newspaper as you have the exact creative skill set they are looking for.

      • paul

        im saying its a dying former empire that the only way they can look important these days,or feel like a superpower is back to these usa military crusades. may is a joke and hasnt even a clue about how to handle brexit,but se went on a power trip at the weekend,how the mighty have fallen. pathetic when the uk tabloids have to create the impression cyprus is still a british colony,rather than the reluctant hosts of bases they would rather see the back off. a sad pathetic nation

  • paul

    its all online as well just google cyprus in the news section and the same crap came up on the “sun” on line. of course theres another intention behind it its all very carefully written to create the impression cyprus is a British colony fulled to the brim of british people and therefore is under threat. perhaps they should write a real article explaining cyprus is now a soverign nation and want noting to do with these attacks on syria and how absurd it is that these missiles are launched from these bases to begin with,without any thought for the real negative affect on the cyprus people

  • Ingrian Observer

    GC’s get the taste of their own medicine. We read scary stories about North Cyprus all the time.

    • paul

      if facts and the truth scare you,move to a deserted island with no media.

      • elbmw

        Imia? The Turkish army hasn’t conducted their “peace operation” there yet.

      • gentlegiant161

        Oops slipped up there squire not a good sign.

  • Cyprus

    What a lovely response from Mr David Patrick .

  • Banjo

    Obviously the story about terrified tourists has been made up …. But I think this story about that story has also been made up , I’m fairly sure the Dialy star stopped publication 6 or so years ago !!!!!

  • TheBlueHornett

    Some people are just ‘thick’.

  • Spanner Works

    We probably don’t want tourists that read the Daily Star!

  • Vaso

    British press and media have become a farce!

    • Tabloids have always been sensational.

      • elbmw

        Only two things we can believe in a newspaper…. The date and the price!

    • paul

      yes they tried to tarnish cyprus a few years ago harmless wedding incident in pernera with drunk scottish tourists and east european taking photos,and it hit uk press a child abduction ring was in force on island!,theres only so much they can write about corrie and eastenders (for last countless decades) so they take breaks for crap like this.every so often

  • Neroli

    Who reads the Daily Star anyway??😱!

    • elbmw

      LOL. Nobody “reads” the daily star…they merely “ogle” at the pictures of half-naked women!

      Not to be mistaken for a “news” paper but there are enough gullible people who believe what is printed in it so it is bound to affect tourism, albeit to a small degree.

  • LysosGraham

    Unfortunately, however, many Brits believe what they see in the ‘gutter press’. This is why’s Cyprus should not place all its trust in the continued rise in tourist numbers for the economy. Please let’s have a Plan B.

    • Cyprus

      I don’t think many people in the UK buy the star newspaper from what I remember of it , it was only a few pages thick and mostly full of adverts .

    • gentlegiant161

      Could sensationalism also be laid at the likes of say, Phil also?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close