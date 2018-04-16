Creative writing equals creative thinking

Children have the greatest of imaginations, so why not help them dig into that imagination with a creative writing workshop?

Children, from eight to 12-years-old, can be inspired to create during the creative writing workshop at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia on Saturday. Participants will draw inspiration from the exhibits of the Cultural Foundation’s Archaeological Museum while writer and creative writing teacher Stavros Lambrakis will teach them how to get it all down on paper.

Lambrakis will lead children to develop their creative thinking by creating written speech, cultivating their imagination, putting together their own stories while also bringing historical figures to life.

Creative Writing Workshop

Workshop for children from 8-12. April 21. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 10.30am and 12.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-128182