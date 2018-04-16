Customs net fashion brands, tobacco

Clothing, footwear and bags of well-known fashion brands such as Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Etro Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferregamo and Michael Kors, worth a total of € 21,027, were found and seized by customs officers after a couple arriving from Zurich at Larnaca airport tried to import the items on Sunday evening.

An air traveller from a non-EU country to an EU country is only allowed to import items worth €430 and taxes and customs duties are applied on the value of goods exceeding this amount.

The couple was charged €3,000 for trying to evade paying the money and neglecting to declare the goods.

After paying this amount and two charges for duties and taxes for the items, €5,758 and €576, the items were returned to their owners.

On Monday morning customs officers also detected 12 kilos of Old Holborn tobacco in 48 packets of 250 grammes each when they checked a vehicle crossing the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint from the north.

The person, who has repeatedly been involved in similar offenses, was arrested for the illicit possession of duty-free tobacco, fraudulent evasion of duties and taxes and the violation of the Green Line regulation.

The tobacco, for which the tax payable amounts to €2,500, as well as the car were confiscated.

The director of the customs department accepted an out-of-court settlement of €4,200 for the offences committed and an additional €500 for returning the vehicle to its owner who was released after paying the money.