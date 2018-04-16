EAC conned into paying hacker thousands of euros

April 16th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 4 comments

EAC conned into paying hacker thousands of euros

Police on Monday were investigating how the electricity authority (EAC) were apparently conned into paying thousands of euros to a hacker who pretended he was from a foreign company that did maintenance work at the Vasilikos power station.

The story was reported by daily Politis, which said the conman had hacked the maintenance company’s systems and apparently found an invoice issued to the EAC.

The hacker then emailed the EAC and asked them to transfer the amount to a new account, which they did last month.

No figure was made public but it is understood to be around €200,000.

It soon emerged that the new account had nothing to do with the EAC’s supplier who is now demanding payment.

The EAC declined to provide details of the case on Monday other than it concerned maintenance work done at the Vasilikos power station.

“The case is being handled by the police,” spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said.

Politis said the EAC is contesting the case, arguing that it was the company’s fault for not securing its clients’ data.

Meanwhile, it has ordered its own investigation into the affair, ordering the accounts department not to make any payments unless the supplier’s identity has been confirmed and an original invoice provided.

Politis reported that a similar incident took place in the past and staff were instructed to follow procedures during payment.

  • John Henry

    Like any other Government screw up, the cost will simply get passed on to the customer/taxpayer.

  • Neroli

    I suppose we ve all been conned over the years to pay their extortionate electricity charges !!

  • Colin Evans

    I find it quite hard to credit that any responsible company could get caught out by this scam. Clearly, after the change in bank details was advised the coffee prevented, even the most cursory, checks being made.

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      This is a well known scam, The fact that payment was due could have been sniffed out of an email at any of the many servers it would likely pass through between EAC and its service provider, not necassarily at any machine in either EAC or the service provider. The scam is so well known that there have been warnings over the past three years to very carefully double check payment information, and in particular changes in payment information e.g change of bank account, by a completely separate route to the message with change of baning details. One can also look at what are called Internet headers which may show the email is a fake, if you know what to look for.
      That includes checkin there are no “spelling mistakes” in any address details, verifying the server details, etc. match with those of pother emails.

