Germany continues to believe Syria must one day see regime change

Germany continues to believe that the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad must be replaced at the end of a peace process, but acknowledges the realities that make this impossible in the short term, the government spokesman said on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry told the same regular news conference that elections would have to be held after a lengthy peace process for the war-torn country, involving Assad’s backers Russia and Iran as well as other parties.

Germany was not asked to participate in the weekend’s missile strikes on Syrian government sites, launched by the United States, Britain and France after a chemical weapons attack widely blamed on Assad’s government.

    The same wishful thinking of Neville Chamberlain. Germany considering their history, which is still in living memory of many, should be at the forefront of this strike against the people who kill others because of differences of religion and ethnicity.

      She can’t cross Putin!

    Only if the Syrian people wish to have regime change & can get it done. No other state, not even Germany, the Empire-in-decline, or any other (group of) countries, has to the right to go for it. The Empire, being “exceptional” and for policies in the Middle East under the control of the Ziofasctst entity, does not give damn about what is allowed nor about international law. History, though, is not on the Empire’s side: since 1949 it has failed to accomplish anything there.

