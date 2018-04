A high pressure system is in the area for the next few days, bringing with it sunshine and high temperatures.

From Monday until Thursday, the skies will be clear and temperatures will remain the same, reaching around 30C inland, 25C along the coast and 22C in Troodos.

During the night, they are expected to fall to 16C on the central plain and 12C to 14C elsewhere.

Dust levels are forecast to be low to moderate in all areas.