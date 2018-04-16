Hundreds turned out for Akamas demo

Photo: Christos Theodorides

Around 500 people took part in a demonstration to save the nature of the Akamas peninsula from being destroyed in Nicosia on Sunday afternoon.

People gathered at the House of Europe at 2.30pm and started marching to the municipality via Makarios avenue at 3pm, shouting slogans such as “no more development” and “save the seals” and carrying banners.

The March ended at the old town hall square where a concert took place with local bands Monsieur Doumani, JUΛIO, Averta Liberta and Windcraft Band.

The ‘Save Akamas / Save Cyprus’ movement which called for the gathering asked all “who care about the protection of our coastline and the sea, our mountains and the forests, our nature and the landscape, as well as the cultural (archaeological and architectural) elements lying within them” to participate.

“We will not tolerate continuing with the degradation and destruction of our common, natural, and cultural heritage. Common goods belong to all of us. We expect that the provisions of the EU Directives and the Cypriot Legislation on nature and wildlife conservation will be respected without any rebates, deviations, and loopholes,” they said.

  • Bob Ellis

    ‘When the Last Tree Is Cut Down, the Last Fish Eaten, and the Last Stream Poisoned, You Will Realize That You Cannot Eat Money’ an American Native Indian proverb that seems highly relevant.

  • Bruce

    Why should the Cyprus Government continue to prostitute itself to property developers and hoteliers to further destroy the physical environment of Cyprus, especially of the coastline areas. These oligarchs have and are inflicting great damage on the Cyprus economy as well with their huge unpaid debts and taxes. Congratulations to the marchers’ initiative to try to save at least Akamas.

    • Bob Ellis

      Unfortunately the developers are in bed with the lawyers, with most MP’s being lawyers. Too many vested interests and not enough people protecting Cyprus. Coupled with a large helping of greed and a culture of corruption nothing is safe.

  • wrot

    Still building this morning at the Sea Caves

  • Veritas

    An excellent initiative. I fully support this group and I hope that this will be an eye opener to the general public, who until now didn’t show any responsibility or interest to save our common heritage.

