John Stamos has become a father for the first time

April 16th, 2018 Entertainment, Showbiz 1 comments

John Stamos has become a father for the first time

54-year-old actor John Stamos has become a father for the first time with wife Caitin McHugh

The ‘Fuller House’ actor and his wife Caitin McHugh have welcomed a son into the world and have named the youngster in honour of the 54-year-old star’s beloved late father, Billy.

John – who is best known for playing Uncle Jesse in ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ – revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo of the baby resting on his chest and clutching his finger.

He captioned the image: “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”

John, who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn, admitted last year he’d always wanted to be a father and felt it would be a “tragedy” if he never had kids.

He previously said: “It’s just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated.

“It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman. I know my parents are smiling down. I know they would love her. She’s a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.”

And the former ‘E.R’. actor previously praised Caitlin – who he married in February – for dealing with her pregnancy “like a champ”.

He said: “She’s so beautiful pregnant. She’s so magical.

“She is the most graceful person I’ve ever met in my life, and she’s handling pregnancy like a champ. Every day I say, ‘You’re doing so great, you’re doing so great.’

“Just every day I’m with her I just realise, first of all, how lucky I am, but what a special human she is. She’s magical. She floats into a room. I’ve never heard her say a bad word about anybody.”

John also insisted he doesn’t have any nerves about becoming a dad.

He said: “I’m not nervous at all. I’ve been not nervous about getting married – I just knew it was the right thing. I’m not nervous about having a kid, I’m not nervous about having a kid with her.”

Print Friendly
  • Bunny

    Oh, wow, that’s important news for Cyprus 🙁

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close