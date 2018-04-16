Leaders meet for first time since collapse of talks

The leaders of the two communities, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci met on Monday night for dinner for the first time since talks collapsed in Switzerland last July.

The aim of the meeting – hosted by UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar at the chief of mission’s residence in the buffer zone – is to try and kick-start the resumption of Cyprus talks.

As the two leaders made their way to the residence, groups and organisations from both sides of the divide gathered outside the entrances to the Nicosia airport in the north and south. Their aim, they said, was to “mobilise and impress” on the two leaders the need for an immediate breakthrough and resumption of the talks based on the framework of UNSG Antonio Guterres without any preconditions.

A delegation of the Bicommunal Peace Initiative – United Cyprus – that brings together more than 70 organisations working for peace and reunification – had a meeting with Spehar earlier in the day, and delivered a message addressed to the two leaders with the request it be conveyed to them during the dinner. In the letter, they urge Anastasiades and Akinci “to live up to the expectations” of Cypriots and reconvene a negotiation process that would lead to an agreed solution.

Citing a UN source, the Cyprus News Agency said the length of the dinner would depend on the two leaders, and they would decide whether to make statements to the media afterwards or give the green light to the UN to put out a statement.

According to media reports, the UN are expected to announce the appointment of a temporary special advisor of the UNSG to look into the prospects and conditions for the recommencement of the talks. Sigmalive reported that the appointee will be an experienced diplomat from the UN Settlement of Disputes division.

There were also speculations that announcements would be made on the opening of the two crossings of Dherynia and Apliki. Anastasiades and Akinci agreed in May 2015 to open crossings at Dherynia and Lefka-Apliki but work has not been fully completed.

As far as the dinner menu was concerned, it will consist of traditional Cypriot dishes, which will be prepared by a Cypriot cook.

The UN source said it is up to the leaders how long dinner will last. “The ball is in the leaders’ court,” said the source. “We will stay there for as long as they wish to continue discussing.”

Anastasiades however, is due to leave early Tuesday for the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit in the UK.

“It has always been and remains a process under the leadership of the leaders,” the UN source said, adding that the success of the process lay with the leaders.

Akinci said on Sunday if there was political will, “there can be a way out of the current deadlock”.

Speaking at an event, he said he was working for lasting peace, adding that he did not have great expectations from the dinner but neither did he want to present a pessimistic picture of the future.

He also said that both communities had suffered in the past and wanted future generations to live in peace and share the wealth of the island.

The Greek Cypriot side has made it clear the dinner would not have an agenda and is not part of the negotiations and as such the leaders would be free to raise any issues they wanted.

The purpose of the dinner was to only explore the possibility of resuming reunification talks.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since the talks’ collapse in July last year with Turkish warships preventing Cyprus from drilling for gas in seas east of the island while Turkish Cypriots ramped up their rhetoric, calling for joint exploration and exploitation of offshore hydrocarbons with the Greek Cypriots.