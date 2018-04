A 30-year-old man from Slovakia was severely injured by a propeller after he fell off a dingy in Limassol’s St. Raphael marina on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the man, who was taken to Limassol general hospital was diagnosed with leg fractures, injuries to his arm and abrasions on various parts of his body.

The injured man reported to police that he lost his balance and fell into the sea.

He is in serious condition but his life is not in danger.