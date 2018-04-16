Men found dead in Larnaca and Nicosia

Two men, aged 70 and 69, were found dead on Monday, one in Nicosia, the other in Larnaca.

The 70-year-old according to the police, was located unconscious on the ground floor of an apartment building in Strovolos early in the afternoon.

He used to go there to pick up old cables and electric appliances from a skip.

He was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where his death was confirmed. Police ruled out foul play. The man had recently undergone a heart operation.

The 69-year-old was found unconscious in the afternoon lying on a jetty near the Larnaca marina. The man, police said, had left home at 5am to go fishing and after he did not return home at his usual time, at round noon, his family began looking for him.

He was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital where he was pronounced dead. He too was having health problems, police said.

Post mortems will be carried out.