Police seize bats, flares during fan club raid

Police on Sunday raided a football fan club in Nicosia seizing flares, bats, and a small quantity of cannabis.

Officers arrived at the scene in Strovolos at around 5.50pm following reports that fans of Nicosia side Apoel were causing a disturbance.

Police said some 50 individuals were present at the Orange Brigade club but at the sight of the officers, they legged it with only seven staying behind.

Officers searched the place and found 15 bats, nine flares, and four objects believed to be firecrackers.

They also found a joint containing cannabis and a plastic bag containing 0.9 grammes of cannabis.

The seven individuals were called to Nicosia CID for questioning.