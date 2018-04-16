US accuses Russia, Syria of tampering with Douma evidence

A man and a boy ride a motorbike at the city of Douma in Damascus

The United States accused Russia on Monday of blocking international inspectors from reaching the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Syria and said Russians or Syrians may have tampered with evidence on the ground.

Moscow immediately denied the charge and blamed delays on retaliatory U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria at the weekend.

In the fraught aftermath of the suspected attack in Douma and the West’s response, Washington also prepared to increase pressure on Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main ally, with new economic sanctions. European Union foreign ministers threatened similar measures.

And in London and Paris, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron faced criticism from political opponents over their decisions to take part in the air strikes against Syria.

Syria and Russia deny unleashing poison gas during their offensive on Douma this month, which ended with the recapture of the town that had been the last rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.

Relief organisations say dozens of men, women and children were killed. Footage of young victims foaming at the mouth and weeping in agony helped to thrust Syria’s civil war — in which half a million people have been killed in the past seven years — to the forefront of world concern again.

Inspectors from the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) travelled to Syria last week to inspect the site, but have yet to gain access to Douma, which is now under government control after the rebels withdrew.

“It is our understanding the Russians may have visited the attack site,” U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Ward said at an OPCW meeting in The Hague on Monday.

“It is our concern that they may have tampered with it with the intent of thwarting the efforts of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission to conduct an effective investigation,” he said. His comments at the closed-door meeting were obtained by Reuters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied that Moscow had interfered with any evidence. “I can guarantee that Russia has not tampered with the site,” he told the BBC.

Britain’s delegation to the OPCW accused Russia and the Assad government of stopping inspectors from reaching Douma.

“Unfettered access is essential,” the British delegation said in a statement. “Russia and Syria must cooperate.”

The team aims to collect samples, interview witnesses and document evidence to determine whether banned toxic munitions were used, although it is not permitted to assign blame for the attack.

Britain’s Ambassador Peter Wilson said in The Hague that the United Nations had cleared the inspectors to go but they had been unable to reach Douma because Syria and Russia had been unable to guarantee their safety.

Moscow blamed the delay on the air strikes, in which the United States, France and Britain targeted what the Pentagon said were three chemical weapons facilities.

“We called for an objective investigation. This was at the very beginning after this information [of the attack] appeared. Therefore allegations of this towards Russia are groundless,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

U.S. envoy Ward also condemned the Syrian government for what he called its “reign of chemical terror”.

The inspectors met Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in the presence of Russian officers and a senior Syrian security official in Damascus for about three hours on Sunday.

OPCW inspectors have been attacked on two previous missions to the sites of chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

 

HORRIBLE, MISERABLE

 

Syrian flags flew in Douma on Monday, security forces stood on street corners and Russian military police patrolled the streets. State aid trucks handed out bread, rice and pasta to people who had lived under siege for years.

A government-organised media tour did not include the building where, according to rescue workers and medics who were in town at the time, dozens of people were killed by poison gas.

Doctors at the hospital where suspected victims were treated told reporters on the tour that none of the patients that night had suffered chemical weapons injuries — they were asphyxiated by dust and smoke in a bombardment.

Medical aid groups and the White Helmets rescue organisation have said such statements – already aired on state television in recent days – were made under duress.

The U.S.-led strikes did nothing to alter the strategic balance or dent Assad’s supremacy and the Western allies have said the aim was to prevent the further use of chemical weapons, not to intervene in the civil war or topple Assad.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made this clear on Monday as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, telling reporters: “I’m afraid the Syrian war will go on in its horrible, miserable way. But it was the world saying that we’ve had enough of the use of chemical weapons.”

The 28 ministers endorsed the missile strikes and considered steps to deepen Assad’s isolation.

“The European Union will continue to consider further restrictive measures against Syria as long as the repression continues,” they said in a statement after their talks.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Sunday the United States would announce new economic sanctions aimed at companies dealing with equipment related to Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

DOMESTIC OPPOSITION

The Western leaders also faced scrutiny at home over their actions.

Britain’s May will make a statement to parliament on Monday on her decision and will repeat her assertion that Assad’s forces were highly likely responsible for the attack.

The allies could not wait “to alleviate further humanitarian suffering caused by chemical weapons attacks”, according to excerpts of her speech.

But she will be questioned over why she did not seek parliamentary approval for the action, a decision that she and her ministers say was driven by the need to act quickly.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, has questioned the legal basis for Britain’s involvement.

Britain has said there are no plans for future strikes against Syria, but Johnson warned Assad that all options would be considered if chemical weapons were used against Syrians again.

In France, the conservatives, the far-left and the far-right have all criticised the strikes.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday will respond to their criticism in a debate in parliament on Monday afternoon. The French Constitution bars presidents from going to parliament and President Emmanuel Macron will therefore not be questioned by law-makers

  • Disruptive

    Did Russians hide all those water hoses used by chemical weapons ‘experts’ that use them when attack is alleged and nobody is wearing gas mask or any protective suit in the area of immediate CW attack? Like in any crime, we are missing the motive, although we don’t have weapons either, just mobile phone recordings of terrified children crying while being showered with those water hoses. What is Assad’s motive to use CW when he knows he is going to be attacked and when is is winning the war? And don’t tell me he is a mad man, as he sounds very rational to me during interviews. Of course he is guilty of disproportionate use of force against rebels, but rebels were armed by the West in his own country and he has full right to annihilate armed rebellion. What would US, UK or France do if anybody fires a gun during peaceful protest and Russia is openly funding and supporting those armed rebels? Can you even imagine this scenario? Of course not, this only happens in countries that by default have any strategic resource: oil, minerals, strategics position (pipeline from Saudis and Qatar to Mediterranean) or they fall out of mercy in Saudi weapons deals gamble and US, UK and France have to run around and justify these retaliatory attacks with really crappy arguments. The day when Obama said “Assad must go”, the very same Assad could turn into Mahatma Gandhi and his destiny would be still the same, as weapons dealers don’t forgive any disobedience. As I said in one of my earlier comments, this is gangster paradise, nothing else.

  • Evergreen

    Funny!!!

    • gentlegiant161

      Why are the independent chemical weapons investigators being stopped from entering the area by the Russians when their press and inspectors are crawling all over the site?
      So much for an open and thorough investigation with full assistance they requested.

      • Disruptive

        Since US, UK and France already reached the verdict and issued the punishment, Russian and Syrians can actually do whatever they want now. It’s almost like double Jeopardy in US judicial system, if you cannot be accused of same crime twice.

  • The Russians have been invited in to help. It’s that simple. I think it’s a bit hypocritical complaining now after the missile attack.

  • NadavKatz

    The tampering has been expected of course.

    “…. But it was the world saying that we’ve had enough of the use of chemical weapons.”
    Yes BoJo, the world has had enough of chemical weapons, be they real, false flag or even bogus attacks. What’s more, the world is wondering why, among many other aspects of this issue, the UK has an R&D for chemical weapons at Porton Down, why Israel is not a signatory and is allowed to use chemical weapons against the Palestinians, and why, in stark contrast with Russia, the U$ still has not destroyed its stockpile of chemical weapons.

    No BoJo, the bombing is NOT the world saying we have had enough, it is the U$, UK, and France confirming they had a pre-existing agenda and could not afford for the OPCW’s report lest that would blow the ‘justification’ for the illegal bombing apart.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Israel has never used chemical weapons against the Palestinians. Provide credible evidence for your claim or you are a lowly liar yet once more, not unlike many other instances on this forum.

      Has it ever occurred to you that the US, UK, and France had credible intelligence already about the chemical attack? Such attacks are not simple operations and involve numerous actors, some of which may have been passing first-hand information to the foreign intelligence services.

      • Dawn Wells

        And what is this “credible intelligence”?
        Does anyone know?

        • Plasma Dawn

          For starters, not an article in Sputnik News, Moon Over Alabama, or other conspiracy sites.

      • NuffSaid

        Credible evidence? At present all is alledged.

        • Plasma Dawn

          You don’t expect the CIA, MI6, or the DGSE to publish their findings and sources and expose their assets in the media, do you?

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Excessive use of tear gas
        The University of California report defines tear gas as a general term for chemical irritants designed for crowd control. The report also notes that newer forms of tear gas have been developed in the recent past that are more potent, last longer and cause more severe pain and injury, as well as being more water resistant. #chemical attack.
        https://electronicintifada.NET/content/israel-testing-new-types-tear-gas-bethlehem/22856

        Using poison gas to control West Bank protestors in 2017
        “This unknown type of gas infects people causing suffocation, stress, acceleration in heartbeat, vomiting, bad cough and sudden convulsions,” the spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al Qedra confirmed.
        http://en.royanews.TV/news/13005/Israel%20fires%20%E2%80%98unknown%E2%80%99%20gas%20on%20protesters%20in%20Gaza%20and%20the%20West%20Bank:%20Health%20Ministry

        Using nerve gas attacks in 2001
        http://www.informationclearinghouse.INFO/article1526.htm

        The S, UK, and France had credible intelligence already about the chemical attack? Who are you trying to kid here? That intelligence was so credible, though not proved by hard fact-based evidence, that they refused to show it to anyone. The US admin even refused to show it to Congress, when only Congress can declare war !!!! Do you even realise the nonsense you are spewing?

