World Cup – Uruguay 1930

WORLD CUP – RUSSIA 2018

The 21st World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 14 when the host nation takes on Saudi Arabia.

We start the build-up to the world’s top football tournament with a regular series on the history of the competition first played in Uruguay in 1930 by 13 teams.

Every week we will feature an account of two past World Cups, including facts and figures and fascinating bits of information of interest to fans as well as collectors of football trivia.

As the start of the competition, draws nearer there will be reports and features about every national side, their star players, their coaches and their strengths and weaknesses.

And once the competition begins there will be regular news reports while on Cyprus Mail Online there will be live updates on every match being played, because not everyone will be able to sit in front of a television set at all times.