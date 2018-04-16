Woman attacked by Rottweiler

April 16th, 2018 Cyprus 16 comments

Woman attacked by Rottweiler

A woman is being treated for bites and shock at a private clinic after being attacked by a Rottweiler on Sunday afternoon in Limassol.

The woman and her husband were walking with their two dogs, one of them a cross between a German shepherd and a husky and the other one a cross between a Labrador and a German pointer, in the tourist area of Limassol when the incident happened.

While they were walking they met a man with a Rottweiler. The woman reportedly lost control of one of the dogs and the three dogs started fighting. During the fight the woman was attacked and repeatedly bitten by the Rottweiler which got out of control

While the press reported the dog’s owner was injured and received first aid at Limassol general hospital the injured woman posted on Facebook that he “just vanished” and she is looking for him.

“I don’t want anything to happen to his dog but he needs to cover the medical costs,” she wrote, adding that she needs to stay on a drip in the clinic for two days.

According to police the veterinary services were immediately informed.

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    I hope that the Rottweiler was not one of the ones that killed the woman in Paphos and has been re-homed.

    • Neroli

      Weren’t they shot by the owner?

      • Mist

        There were other dogs I seem to remember not 100%

  • Adamossss

    Sadly many owners in Cyprus are very reckless and do not understand the responsibility come with dogs , this is being happening a lot, no nuzzles no proper training or even control of innocent animals and as usual in Cypus such laws and regulations are mostly used as toilet paper as some one always know some one and they will sort it out

    • Leo

      Animal lovers should first pass a test to see if they are capable of owning animals, any animal, not just dogs.

      • Adamossss

        Agree 100 % and must make sure he doesn’t have family or friends in police or animal control unit

  • Anton Postolniov

    To sick owners – why, why you need these killers at home (even village house), sooner or later troubles are always coming with these types of dogs. Every city municipality should step in, warn these sick people of responsibility. Should we wait for another killing by dog(s) when the state finally understands that these sick people with psychological traumas are just dangerous to public ?

    • Leo

      Animal lovers think that they are entitled to own dogs.

      • Huh ? You are not entitled to comment here with that attitude and knowledge. I guess your another Greek that thinks animals have no soul ? The church told you right ? A man in a dress with a beard ?

    • Sick ? The woman lost control of her dog. Male dogs will often always fight, best to avoid the confrontation. She got bitten because she was trying to separate them I’m sure. Screaming and waving arms doesn’t help IMHO.

    • Cyprus

      Any experienced and knowledgeable dog owner will tell you, ITS dog owner that is to blame for a dog being dangerous, a dog is just a dog , its what its owner makes it into how it behaves out of its home territory .

  • ZZ

    I don’t get it. According to the article, the woman lost control of one of her OWN dogs first and then all three dogs started fighting. Did the husband lost control of the dog he was walking as well? And if that’s the case, then why should the Rottweiler’s owner pay for the bills when she lost control first?

    • ZZ

      okay, Phileleftheros has a completely different story –
      The woman was walking her dog down at the beachfront of Limassol, along with her husband who also was walking the second dog. Somewhere between the hotel Pesidonia and the restaurant Armonia, they met with the other owner and his Rottweiler. The aggression started when the dogs neared each other and as a result, the Rottweiler managed to break free of its leash and lunge at the other dogs.
      The husband managed to pull his dog away and the woman, in an attempt to protect her dog, was attacked by the Rottweiler who threw her onto the ground and began biting at various parts of her body. She got transferred to a private clinic in Limassol where she was treated, and the owner of the Rottweiler was transferred to the Limassol General Hospital where he was also treated for dog bites.

      • Bob Ellis

        Amazing, other stories also appearing with different events. Just shows how unreliable the media can be.

      • I recognise the description of these people, it seems like an avoidable accident. I think i know the Rottweiler too it is caged and lonely barking most of the time. The owner is weak i have often warned him. His dog was dragging him towards me and my dogs. I shouted at him use both hands ! Hold him ! A tug of war won’t work, never does a short sharp jerk of the lead is better for control.

        • Cyprus

          I just can’t understand why people put dogs in cages , why .

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close