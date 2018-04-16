Woman attacked by Rottweiler

A woman is being treated for bites and shock at a private clinic after being attacked by a Rottweiler on Sunday afternoon in Limassol.

The woman and her husband were walking with their two dogs, one of them a cross between a German shepherd and a husky and the other one a cross between a Labrador and a German pointer, in the tourist area of Limassol when the incident happened.

While they were walking they met a man with a Rottweiler. The woman reportedly lost control of one of the dogs and the three dogs started fighting. During the fight the woman was attacked and repeatedly bitten by the Rottweiler which got out of control

While the press reported the dog’s owner was injured and received first aid at Limassol general hospital the injured woman posted on Facebook that he “just vanished” and she is looking for him.

“I don’t want anything to happen to his dog but he needs to cover the medical costs,” she wrote, adding that she needs to stay on a drip in the clinic for two days.

According to police the veterinary services were immediately informed.