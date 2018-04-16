You won’t be able to get enough of this act

If you have missed the smooth voice of Barry White and his romantic persona, they will be brought to life again via the sound and stage presence of A-Kay, who will present his tribute act on the island for the first time as of Wednesday.

Coming straight from the UK, A-Kay will show why he is the most sought-after tribute to Barry White in his home land. His presence, presentation and delivery have definitely kept the essence of the late great music icon alive.

A-Kay, who is by all means a crowd pleaser, who will get us dancing and romancing is an established soul and Motown singer and entertainer with an impressive 15-year stretch in the business. Over this time, he has performed all over the UK and abroad, and wherever he goes one thing is for sure, his charismatic presence and soulful voice keep his audience engaged from the moment he starts until the moment he ends.

And just in case you think that A-Kay can’t be up for such a challenge, Billy Butler from BBC Radio proves our point by saying “I’ve worked with a few tributes in my time but you’re by far one of the best. The complete package.”

Barry White Tribute and Soul Legends

Live performance by A-Kay. April 18. Atlantida Indoor Resort, Geroskipou, Paphos. 8.30pm. €26 with dinner. Tel: 96-586891

April 20. Anesi Restaurant, Peyia, Paphos. 8.30pm. €27 with buffet. Tel: 96-586891

April 21. Platea Taverna, Pissouri Square, Paphos. 8.30pm. €15 for show only and €26 with buffet. Tel: 96-586891

April 23. Acropolis Tavern, Tremithousa, Paphos. 8.30pm. €15 for show only and €26 with buffet. Tel: 96-586891