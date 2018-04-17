2018 tourism continues to smash records

Tourist arrivals during the first three months of 2018 were up 29.3 per cent over the same period last year, according to data from the Passengers Survey.

From January to March, a total of 369,438 people visited Cyprus, compared to 285,693 during the first quarter of 2017.

The 2018 figures also set an all-time record for number of arrivals for the first three months of the year.

The same was true of the month of March, registering 192,090 tourists compared to 140,873 during the same month last year – an increase of 36.4 per cent.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom in March 2018 were up 24.8 per cent compared to March 2017.

Tourist traffic also increased from Russia (+13.7 per cent), Germany (+107.3 per cent) and Israel (+53.6 per cent).

The UK provided the biggest pool for March 2018, accounting for 35.5 per cent of arrivals, followed by Russia (11.8 per cent), Germany (9.8 per cent) and Israel (8.0 per cent).

According to the Passengers Survey, 73.6 per cent of arrivals were here on holiday, 13.2 per cent were visiting friends or relatives, and 13.1 per cent were here on business.

Men accounted for 47.2 per cent, and women for 52.8 per cent. The majority of tourists belonged to the 20-44 age group.

In a press release, the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) said that although the data is extremely encouraging it should not lead to complacency but rather to a redoubling of efforts aimed at improving the tourist product.

The results of tourist arrivals for March 2018, which officially wrap up the winter season (November 2017 – March 2018) for the tourism industry, create a high sense of responsibility apart from optimism, the CTO added.

According to the press release, tourist arrivals for the winter season recorded an increase of 23.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

It is the highest winter performance and the fourth consecutive winter season increase.