45% of Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sales in Q1 2018 are hybrid electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Europe(1) sold 280,300 vehicles in Q1 2018 :

+4% versus last year, twice as fast as the market

Reaching 5.1% market share

Another hybrid electric sales record with 125,400 vehicles :

+18% above last year

Representing 45% of TME sales

Toyota Motor Europe today reported 2018 first quarter sales of 280,300 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, an increase of +4% from 2017. Total market share for the group increased by 0.1ppt to 5.1%.

Hybrid electric sales grew by +18% year-on-year to 125,400 units. Hybrid EVs now represent 45% of total TME sales, and reach an impressive 55% in Western Europe only.

The successful launch of Toyota C-HR led the way for the strong start to 2018. With more than 80% mix, the Toyota C-HR epitomises our customers’ shift to hybrid.

This strong first quarter performance was also supported by Yaris Hybrid, Auris Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid, all achieving record sales.

Lexus sales grew by +2%. With an average hybrid mix of 66% of total sales and 98% in Western Europe, Lexus strongly contributes to TME’s Hybrid success.

“We are very happy to see our strong momentum from 2017 continue into 2018. The European market continues to grow and our performance is even stronger. Our hybrid electric line-up of 16 Toyota and Lexus models now represents 45% of our total sales. I expect 2018 to be another strong year for Toyota with increasing sales, especially Hybrids.”

Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

