Akinci: no intention of being caught up in the same talks’ merry-go-round

April 17th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured, FRONT PAGE 43 comments

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Following Monday night’s dinner with President Nicos Anastasiades, which was aimed at seeing how Cyprus talks could be resumed, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had been no change in the stance of either side since the last round of negotiations failed in Crans-Montana last year.

In statements after his return to the north after the dinner hosted by UN Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar at her residence, Akinci said: “During the meeting tonight we have found out where we stand. This was a necessary meeting and should have been held. It was important to have a clear view for the period to come”.

Arguing that a chance had been wasted after two years of negotiations, Akinci added: “At the stage we have come to now, absolutely nothing can be the same. We have no intention of being imprisoned in the same methods.”

The Turkish Cypriot leader said the days of talking, debating and going endlessly around in circles had ended

“I have made earlier statements saying that the process from now on can be taken up with a strategic approach within the framework of a package which is not open-ended. Can this happen within the forthcoming period?” he said.

Akinci said the process to come would show whether UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would undertake an initiative but no new situation had arisen from the dinner, he said.

“The sides continue to be at the same point they were in Crans-Montana. We have not been able to see any difference in the stance of the Greek Cypriot side,” Akinci added.

He said the Turkish Cypriot side had brought the gas issue to the table and had warned “what would happen from now on”.

As natural gas was a joint wealth which concerned both sides in Cyprus, either a committee should be established or energy activities should be postponed “or if these cannot happen, the Turkish Cypriot side may be obliged to undertake similar activities together with Turkey”, Akinci said.

He said they had asked for a briefing from the Greek Cypriot side regarding the crossing points before going to the dinner and according to what he heard, it was hoped Dherynia could be opened on July 1 and Lefka-Apliki in September.

“We wish for these dates to be the final ones,” he said.

Asked about the speculation that Guterres might appoint a new special envoy, at least temporarily to gauge the prospects for new talks, Akinci said: “I have said that a change of the mentality of the Greek Cypriot side is needed. I have been saying this for months. I did not say that it will happen but it should happen. Tonight, I could not see any clue regarding a change of mentality”.

Akinci’s comments echoed those of Anastasiades when he returned to the presidential palace after the dinner on Monday night saying the positions of both sides were still the same.

Anastasiades said that neither side would object to the possibility of a special envoy. However, when it came to energy plans, Anastasiades said he told Akinci there was no question this being discussed at the negotiating table “either the postponement of the energy programme or that of the joint committee”.

  • Les

    Despite the GCs continually trying to assert their authority over the island – it is pretty easy to see who has the real power here. North Cyprus will either have its own ‘federal system’ established to unify the island, or permanent partition or be a Turkish federal province … any one of these scenarios they seem comfortable with. It is now only a waiting game.

    • Dogmeat

      Realism! Well said

    • Vaso

      Assert their authority?? We are the authority!

      • Dogmeat

        😂😂

  • Veritas

    “Akinci: no intention of being caught up in the same talks’ merry-go-round”
    A clarifying and explicit comment by the TC leader, that summarises the method our own President unfortunately is following each time he’s negotiating to solve the Cyprob.
    President Anastasiades has a lot of home work to do. He should also learn a few things from Mr Akinci when it comes to valid statements.

  • Dogmeat

    Once again President Akinci has emerged as the true statesman. At least a fair warning has been given over unilateral exploration by the Gcs so there should be no surprise if they persist that there will be consequences.

    • Vaso

      I doubt that Erdogan reads the Cyprus Mail! Or perhaps he does! You must be hoping he is reading your loyalty posts! Awwww

      • Dogmeat

        Gosh he must as I am a Turk because I disagree with you- really priceless

  • MrH

    Nicos Anastasiades was Warned at Crans-Montana that it would be the last straw and Akinci has proved the process right. If there are No Talks and the UN goes home, official UDI will be the TRNC’s next step. This should have been the case immediately after the shambles of the Annan Plan failure in 2004. Through my eyes, the Cyprus issue is long overdue and now needs to be wrapped up. FEDERATION IS DEAD.

  • Anon

    Well said Akinci.
    Partition is now permanent.

    The GCs and Greece have destroyed every opportunity for a settlement and now they will pay the price .

    • ROC..

      I take it you don’t speak for the REAL Tcs but only the anatolians huh?

      “It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their
      own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system
      with religious schools,” said Elcil.

    • Vaso

      You should engage more with the BKP Party!

      • Anon

        You should engage more with your doctor

        • Vaso

          Izzet Izan the leader! Have a chat and see what the real TCs want.

          • Ferdi

            Surely you mean Izzet Izcan right? I got news for you boy, he has 2.42% vote in the last election. Just as well you are not picking a horse for a race boy, you would lose hands down or up as the case may be with the likes of you one never knows.

            • Vaso

              Which clearly shows how the TCs are being eradicated!

            • Leo

              2.42% TC’s left, wow, ErDOGan don’t really give a t*ss about them.

              • Ferdi

                Is that what you understood from what I wrote?

        • ROC..

          Should try and answer my question to you, thats if you can

      • Ferdi

        BKP has 3% support Vasouimmou, its CTP you need to engage with and you had a chance with Talat and you lost it. Youy also have a chance with Akinci and you are losing that too very soon.

        • Vaso

          My name is Vaso!
          That’s eradication for you! A great example!
          The RoC is not losing anything! On the other hand the illegal north will not gain anything!

          • Ferdi

            Then you have nothing to worry about. You boys are in a deep sleep. Soon enough you shall be awaken good and proper.

            • Vaso

              The Turks are brilliant at one thing! Threats!
              I worry not!

            • Leo

              War-mongering. What are you going to do, the same what you did to the 1.5 million Armenians?

          • MrH

            Vaso, seriously, you need to visit the North properly and realise that it’s a mini-state of Turkey, just like Northern Ireland is to the UK. We have 16 Universities, 27 Five Star hotels, and internationally funded projects aimed over the next 10 years, and the OIC recognises us as an observer under the title “Turkish Cypriot State”. Wake up and stop fooling yourselves. If we were illegal, why is Anastasiades begging to start Talks? Why can’t he just close shop and demand Turkey to leave? EXACTLY!

            • Vaso

              Begging? It was an invite and it took Akinci weeks to get his permission from Erdogan!
              The Rep of Cyprus is operating as normal! Recognized by all except the dictatorship of course!
              And let me ask you a question? If the north is so legal why is it Akinci does not get invitations from other countries to represent the north? I’ll save you the effort of replying shall I – because the north is illegally occupied, it is unrecognized and unacknowledged!

    • Ferdi

      You never know some bright spark may wack Anastasiades with a sledgehammer on his head and it may yet bring him to his senses.

      He has to agree to a time limited talks and either set up a joint venture for hydrocarbons or wait till the end of the talks. its not as if the talks will last that long. The chances are the talks will end by next time they start drilling in October. But as we said before.

      You can take the donkey to the water but you cannot make it drink.

      • ROC..

        Turks in the North are in no position to dictate to the ROC, you cannot blackmail or demand , its solution or live in a rat box your choice.

        • MrH

          To the “ROC”……well, may I point out that the “ROC” is only temporary unless you sign a Comprehensive solution – peering over the cease-fire line where your side has NO EFFECTIVE control over is evident of this reality. The ROC is merely a temp entity without the Turkish Cypriots, hence why the UN and Anastasiades are always compelled back to the negotiating table. I can only imagine the frustration Akinci has to go through when dealing with your ignorant and blinded leaders. It’s such a shame that we have to deal with such a bunch of racist Turk haters!

          • ROC..

            The facts are simple,The ROC did not just stand by after 74 we continued to progress, what been lost has, hurt never lasts forever, but when I look in the North I see no advancement, you still not recognised even after 46 years and still no muslim countries have given you recogntion , Nik has president of the ROC has a duty to look for a solution , if you choose to take it or not thats your choice.

            Remember thier are two types of Turks in the North and both sing from a hymn sheet. BTW the race card does not work here on CM, so need throw that out of your arguments otherwise your going to look very silly.

      • Leo

        You need a sledgehammer to your head, you Mongolian chimp.

    • Neroli

      Yes well said, if only Mr Akinci was the leader of the south of the island! I agree with him on a joint committee for the gas.

      • Vaso

        Yes Neroli! It seems the Turks are kicking themselves for not invading and illegally occupying the south instead of the north!

      • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

        If only your opinion really mattered…

        • Vaso

          And your Turkish name is …..

      • ROC..

        Akinci can say whatever he likes,he has the same clout as you,Its Turkey that wears the boots not Akinci

  • Vaso

    Pity Akinci cannot make any decisions on his own!
    Things would be very different but he has decided to bow down to Erdogan although he was probably not given much choice!

    • ROC..

      I agree, how ever much the Turks want to belive they run the North it actually is Turkey,

      One can pretend to give power to the Tcs but we all know its Turkey that pulls the strings.

    • Ferdi

      You are back on that little myth again are, don’t you worry about a thing.

      • Vaso

        Worry? Please!
        RoC is doing great!

    • Leo

      He threatened him once before, he knows that he has to obey, or he might end up dead, or serving 35 years in prison on a trumped up charge.

  • ROC..

    Mr Akinci is the puppet of Erdgoan, he can have his say but thats all it is, Turkey has to saction everything if any talks came to be. so no point in speaking with the puppet ,speak with the puppeteer

  • Douglas

    Clearly he believes that he has the winning hand.

