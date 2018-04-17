Anastasiades has ‘very useful’ meeting with Theresa May

President Nicos Anastasiades described his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday as “very useful”.

The two met at Downing street on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London, where Anastasiades said he had the opportunity to inform May on the problems regarding a Cyprus issue settlement.

“I informed her about last night’s dinner,” he said, adding that he requested the UK intervene in ending Turkey’s illegal actions, due to the former’s “good relations with Turkey.”

The President said they discussed Brexit, noting that he thinks “we are on the right track, regarding an agreement between Cyprus, the UK and the EU.” He added that bilateral relations have been continually improving and developing in recent years.

“Of course we discussed the situation in the Middle East, and specifically the actions being taken against Syria,” President Anastasiades added.

He said certain issues were discussed between the two, but that he would not comment any further.

Last Saturday the UK launched a series of air strikes on Syria from Akrotiri base. Four Royal Air Force Tornado jets from the base in Cyprus fired Storm Shadow missiles during the early hours of Saturday at a military facility near Homs where it was assessed that Syria had stockpiled chemicals, Britain’s ministry of defence said.