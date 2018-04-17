Anastasiades has ‘very useful’ meeting with Theresa May

April 17th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 9 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades described his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday as “very useful”.

The two met at Downing street on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London, where Anastasiades said he had the opportunity to inform May on the problems regarding a Cyprus issue settlement.

“I informed her about last night’s dinner,” he said, adding that he requested the UK intervene in ending Turkey’s illegal actions, due to the former’s “good relations with Turkey.”

The President said they discussed Brexit, noting that he thinks “we are on the right track, regarding an agreement between Cyprus, the UK and the EU.” He added that bilateral relations have been continually improving and developing in recent years.

“Of course we discussed the situation in the Middle East, and specifically the actions being taken against Syria,” President Anastasiades added.

He said certain issues were discussed between the two, but that he would not comment any further.

Last Saturday the UK launched a series of air strikes on Syria from Akrotiri base. Four Royal Air Force Tornado jets from the base in Cyprus fired Storm Shadow missiles during the early hours of Saturday at a military facility near Homs where it was assessed that Syria had stockpiled chemicals, Britain’s ministry of defence said.

  • Vengador

    Same boring “rubber face” that everybody patronises, pats on his dyed hair and sends on his way while sniggering behind his back.
    In the meantime, Turkey will be responsible for NATO’s rapid response unit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Announced today.

    • Leo

      What’s nato, another terrorist organisation, friendly with the genocidal maniac turks?

    • Evergreen

      yes

  • Anon

    “Very useful ”
    Lol
    Political speak for complete waste of time..
    No one takes him seriously.

    • Leo

      Just like the drivel you wrote.

  • Douglas

    Nice to see the Cypriot flag standing proudly behind the President and that ongoing congenial relationships are being maintained by the two politicians in these troublesome times 🙂

    • Bob Ellis

      Why is he not flying I Galanolefki ? At least we could try and continue to confuse people and hide behind multiple identities, whilst trying to take everyones money. Ultimately, if we don’t know who we are and who we support nobody can blame us for anything. That still works, doesn’t it ?

      • Vaso

        Because RoC is an independent country! We have our own flag and our President makes his own decisions! Got it?

      • Douglas

        Have you become cynical in your old age 🙂

