Armenian community in Cyprus to mark genocide anniversary

The Armenian community in Cyprus will mark 103 years since the 1915 genocide by Turkey with a series of events in the coming week.

On Friday, April 20, at 11am, the Representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives will address the plenary session of the House. The Session will be open to the public and will be broadcast live by CyBC 2 TV channel and CyBC’s 1st radio programme.

On Saturday April 21, from 3pm to 6pm, a blood drive will be organised at the Armenian Primary School NAREK in memory of the victims of the genocide.

On Tuesday, April 24, the anniversary date, at 5pm, a youth march will take place, which will start from Makarios Avenue parking lot across from the Zena Kanther Building, which will head to Armenias Street by 7pm to meet up with other members of the community.

The marchers will then head for the Monument of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Church, where at 7:30pm there will be a Memorial Event, with the main speaker House President, Demetris Syllouris. Also attending the event will be the Armenian Archbishop of Cyprus and the representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives, Vartkes Mahdessian.