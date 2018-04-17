Armenian community in Cyprus to mark genocide anniversary

April 17th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Armenian Genocide Monument in Nicosia

The Armenian community in Cyprus will mark 103 years since the 1915 genocide by Turkey with a series of events in the coming week.

On Friday, April 20, at 11am, the Representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives will address the plenary session of the House. The Session will be open to the public and will be broadcast live by CyBC 2 TV channel and CyBC’s 1st radio programme.

On Saturday April 21, from 3pm to 6pm, a blood drive will be organised at the Armenian Primary School NAREK in memory of the victims of the genocide.

On Tuesday, April 24, the anniversary date, at 5pm, a youth march will take place, which will start from Makarios Avenue parking lot across from the Zena Kanther Building, which will head to Armenias Street by 7pm to meet up with other members of the community.

The marchers will then head for the Monument of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Church, where at 7:30pm there will be a Memorial Event, with the main speaker House President, Demetris Syllouris. Also attending the event will be the Armenian Archbishop of Cyprus and the representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives, Vartkes Mahdessian.

  • Gold51

    Speek to Erdogan and he will say, it didn’t happen….!
    Cypriot Armenians should go and visit the monument in Nicosia, it will help them to understand the mentality is still the same.
    Nothing has changed given the small window of oppertunity to a dictator.

  • Vaso

    This is what Turkey does I’m afraid!
    They try and wipe out whole communities!
    RIP all the Armenians who died at the hands of these barbarians!

    • Ferdi

      Don’t be afraid, say what’s on your mind, it is by making
      mistakes that you can learn. Of course
      there is no guarantee that you will learn from mistakes, some people never
      learn.

      Did you mean like the Peloponnese massacres where the Greeks
      massacred every woman and child on the island?

      Or did you mean the Circassian genocide
      massacres by your now best friends the Russian Empire?

      Or even perhaps the now your best friends Germans during WW2?

      Or perhaps now even better friends France when they killed 1
      million Algerians?

      Or you’re really bestest friends the Americans who killed 26 million native Americans or when they dropped those bombs on Japan and roasted alive hundreds of thousands of people?

      Or Israel who disarmed the Palestinians and allowed the Christian phalangists to go in and slaughter unarmed civilians?

      Or even the good old Brits in the colonies all over the world?

      Or did you mean like Murataga, Atlialr and Sandallilar or perhaps Dohni, did you mean like those?

      Which ones do you mean?

      Damn those ottoman barbarians and long live the Greek and English and Russian and French and GC heroes who did their duty in a nice way, ethnically clenased anybody they did not like.

