Bomb explosion in Larnaca, former refs house targeted (updated)

A bomb exploded at the (basement) garage of former referee Costakis Kapitanis late on Monday evening in Larnaca, causing extensive damage to the electric door of the garage and a window located in the basement of the house.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight.

The scene was cordoned off and police are investigating.

The former official currently works for the football association as a referee observer.

The CFA condemned the incident, describing it as a terrorist act.

“Such actions can only be described as terrorist since they put human life in immediate danger, hurt our football as a whole, as well as our society,” a CFA statement said.

CFA chairman Giorgos Koumas has written to police asking for those responsible to be brought before justice.

A string of bombs and arson attacks against referees had taken place in the past but no arrests were made.