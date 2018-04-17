Drop in temperature forecast over next three days

With the high-pressure system affecting the region, temperatures are expected to drop over the next three days, and some isolated rains are forecast for Friday. The possibility of storms inland and in the mountains has not been ruled out by the Met office.

Until then, the weather will be mostly sunny, though some clouds in the higher atmosphere are present on Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise to 31C by Tuesday afternoon and drop to 15C inland and 11C in the mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be lower, especially in the Nicosia region.

Dust levels are forecast to remain normal to moderate in all areas.