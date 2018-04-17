Events to soothe the soul

Easter’s over. Gone are the bunnies and the chicks and the eggs for another year. All those preparations leading up to the big day – braving Jumbo to get the kids’ presents, fighting the crowds at the butcher’s, slaving over the stove/BBQ – are done for another year, and it’s about time you had a breather: a few soothing moments in an otherwise hectic life! So here are three events, all happening (or starting) on the same day, which will bring a little calm back into your life. In short, this is your Paradise Found…

April 21 is the day, and wherever you are on the island this Saturday, there’s a relaxing happening that’s sure to calm the nerves and soothe the soul. First up we’ve got what is arguably the most underrated celebration of the year: National Tea Day. Okay, it’s ‘national’ as in Britain, where – as you well know – no get-together can take place, or crisis be tackled without a cuppa. But, courtesy of The Metropole Hotel Vintage Tea Room, this annual festivity is now being celebrated in Limassol too under the moniker ‘Ooh la la National FesTEAval’. “I knew it was National Tea Day in the UK, and I thought it would be nice to bring a taste of that to Cyprus,” explains organiser Louise Rance. “A good cup of tea is the perfect way to relax and chill out, especially after a busy Easter; practically all problems,” she adds, “can be solved with a cup of tea!”

Taking place between 11am and 2pm, the event includes a special tea tasting with various loose teas brewed into liquid heaven: exotic teas (including jasmine, lotus flower tea, lily flower, Chinese rose, and bamboo tea), a wide variety of fruit teas, and all the everyday essentials (such as Assam, Breakfast, and Ceylon). And to complete this glorious celebration of all things tea, the FesTEAval will also be offering their delicious fresh, homemade cake and scones.

Now, what goes better with tea than a scone? A book, of course! Not that we’re suggesting you munch through the pages of Green Eggs and Ham, or take a bite out of Eat, Pray, Love. But surely there’s nothing more delightful than settling down to an hour of well-deserved peace with Earl Grey and Lady Chatterley’s Lover? Down at Apothiki 79 in Larnaca – a place known for its in-house library and general love of books – there’s a selection of wonderful tomes (in both English and Greek) going on sale from April 21 to 22. Taking place between 11am and 7pm on both days (and accompanied by book presentations from local authors, music, and lots of lovely pastries to keep you sustained while you browse), this Book Bazaar promises a little bit of literary escapism for all. Billed as “an opportunity to bring the community together”, the bazaar boasts free admission, and will feature “numerous categories, ranging from contemporary fiction and non-fiction to rare and collectible books.” Cookbooks for the cooks, personalised books for the kids, and audio books for those who prefer to listen to a good story will all be on sale, along with a wide selection of “magazines, yearbooks, CDs, and DVDs for everyone.”

Lastly but not leaslty, we’ve got an art exhibition in Paphos that will so soothe the soul it’s been named A Journey to Paradise. Taking place at the Blue Iris Art Gallery from April 21 to May 5, this exhibition sees a selection of works from renowned artist Derek Harris. An internationally recognised award-winning creative who has dabbled in everything from ceramics to stained glass to professional photography over the course of his distinguished career, Derek is inspired and influenced by “his studies of Taoism and Zen philosophies, and his love and appreciation of the beauty, tranquillity and peace of nature.” Boasting a distinctive, colourful style, Harris paints “the strangely beautiful landscapes and nature of the island’s countryside,” capturing in melting turquoise, vivid green and restful golds the land and seascapes of Cyprus. If you’ve ever wanted to drink in a painting with your eyes, breathe in the peace of open spaces and high skies, and escape into a calmer, more restful world, then this is the exhibition for you: a visual encapsulation of that much-needed post-Easter peace!

