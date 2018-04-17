Israel hints it could hit Iran’s ‘air force’ in Syria

April 17th, 2018 Middle East, World 4 comments

Israel hints it could hit Iran’s ‘air force’ in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel released details on Tuesday about what it described as an Iranian “air force” deployed in neighbouring Syria, including civilian planes suspected of transferring arms, a signal that these could be attacked should tensions with Tehran escalate.

Iran, along with Damascus and its big-power backer Russia, blamed Israel for an April 9 air strike on a Syrian air base, T-4, that killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members. Iranian officials have promised unspecified reprisals.

Israeli media ran satellite images and a map of five Syrian air bases allegedly used to field Iranian drones or cargo aircraft, as well as the names of three senior IRGC officers suspected of commanding related projects, such as missile units.

The information came from the Israeli military, according to a wide range of television and radio stations and news websites. Israel’s military spokesman declined to comment.

However, an Israeli security official seemed to acknowledge the leak was sanctioned, telling Reuters that it provided details about “the IRGC air force (which) the Israeli defence establishment sees as the entity that will try to attack Israel, based on Iranian threats to respond to the strike on T-4.”

The official, who requested anonymity, would not elaborate.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that, given tensions with Iran over Syria, the Israeli air force cancelled plans to send F-15 fighter jets to take part in the U.S.-hosted exercise Red Flag, which begins on April 30.

 

“EXPOSED”

 

Roni Daniel, military editor for Israeli TV station Mako, said the disclosure was a signal to Iran that its deployments in Syria “are totally exposed to us, and if you take action against us to avenge (the T-4 strike) these targets will be very severely harmed”.

According to Daniel, Israel was bracing for a possible Iranian missile salvo or armed drone assault from Syria.

There was no immediate response from the IRGC or Syria.

The Iranian death toll in T-4 was unusually high. “It was the first time we attacked live Iranian targets – both facilities and people,” the New York Times on Sunday quoted an Israeli military source as saying.

Iran, Israel’s arch-foe, has cast its military personnel in Syria as reinforcements helping President Bashar al-Assad battle a seven-year-old insurgency. The Iranians have also described their cargo flights to Syria as carrying humanitarian aid only.

An Israeli-Iranian showdown over Syria has loomed since Feb. 10, when Israel said an armed drone launched from T-4 penetrated its air space. Israel blew up the drone and carried out a raid on Syrian air defences in which one of its F-16 jets was downed.

“Israel is headed for escalation,” Yaacov Amidror, former national security adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM. “There could be a very big belligerent incident with Iran and Hezbollah.”

While not claiming responsibility for the T-4 strike, Israel has restated a policy of preventing Iran setting up a Syrian garrison. Scores of previous such raids went unanswered but Israel worries that changing conditions may now embolden Iran.

Russia, which long turned a blind eye to Israeli actions in Syria while serving as a brake on retaliation by Iran or its Lebanese Hezbollah guerrilla allies, is now at loggerheads with Western powers over accusations, denied by Syria’s government, that it has used chemical weaponry in fighting.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Israel have their fingers on the pulse of what’s happening in the MiddleEast region,good job they are a close ally to Western Countries.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Just moving hot air to look intimidating and important, a specialty of Netanyahu, who is just a coward like all the IOF swamp rats.

    So, Israel, go ahead and attack the ‘Iranian airforce’ in Syria, and see what happens. Might be an idea to evacuate all your citizens out of the country 1st.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something. — Plato

      It may help to notice that Iran and Syria have a population too, and quite a large one when you think about it.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Sure they do, but will Israel risk getting completely destroyed for the satisfaction of destroying Iran? As for Syria, Israel could not even contemplate using it famed nuclear arsenal because the radiation fall-out would affect Israel too, big time.

        So your Ziofascist project, despite its braggadocio, is in a bind: it has become a toothless tiger that cannot even count on its lapdog anymore.

        Incidentally, I never pretended to be a wise man. As for being a fool, well that is your assessment, but, let’s face it, who are you to make an good/bad, wise/fool assessment. With all due respect, I happily wipe my feet on your assessments, knowing that there are others here on the CM forum who have made a different assessment.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close