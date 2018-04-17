New info website for patients with rare diseases

The Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders (CARD) has launched a website which provides all necessary information to people suffering from rare diseases, including services and legislation on patients’ rights.

Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou, said the new website is expected to be a reference for all people suffering from a rare or chronic illness as it provides all necessary information and guidance “so that they can make the most of the existing health services in the best possible way”.

The website offers information on the rights of patients with rare disorders, on services offered by the state, semi-governmental and private sector as well as services offered by non-governmental organisations to patients and their families.

There are currently around 60,000 patients with rare disorders in Cyprus.

Ioannou said that his ministry was constantly seeking new ways to enrich and upgrade services offered to patients with rare disorders.

“Rare disorders require timely and valid diagnosis, multidisciplinary care and comprehensive treatment. They need appropriate infrastructure for health, education and the community, as well as support for better social inclusion and rehabilitation,” Ioannou said.

He said that state and private clinics, hospitals and research centres offer diagnostics, treatment and prevention services for several rare diseases, while the government supports in a number of ways the specialisation of health professionals in matters concerning this type of disorders.

Ioannou said that the government is also implementing a national strategy on rare disorders.

The new website (Greek only) may be found at:

https://diekdiko.org.cy