April 17th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 6 comments

Police hold suspected female burglar

Famagusta police believe they have cleared a series of burglaries in the area after the arrest of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend.

Police said the woman was arrested on Sunday in connection with the burglary of a house at around lunchtime the previous day.

When questioned, the woman told officers she had carried out six more burglaries in the district as well as one in Paphos.

Police searched the woman’s house and found jewellery and watches believed to have been stolen from the homes.

The woman has been detained pending the investigation.

 

  • Adge

    Cyprus believes in equal opportunity for all, race, colour, creed, gender or none.

  • Guest

    She’s admitted the burglaries – so is she suspected of being female?
    You have to love the Cyprus Mail.

  • martin

    yes but is she cyp?.

  • Jack

    There starting to come in all shapes and sizes and ages and different sexes now these thiefs !

    • divadi bear

      Jack: They are. Kleptomaniacs !

  • Adele is back x

    Crikey!!!! What a “tea leaf”.

