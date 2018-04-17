Police hold suspected female burglar

Famagusta police believe they have cleared a series of burglaries in the area after the arrest of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend.

Police said the woman was arrested on Sunday in connection with the burglary of a house at around lunchtime the previous day.

When questioned, the woman told officers she had carried out six more burglaries in the district as well as one in Paphos.

Police searched the woman’s house and found jewellery and watches believed to have been stolen from the homes.

The woman has been detained pending the investigation.