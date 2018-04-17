Turkey warns Greece after hoisting of flag on Aegean islet

Turkey warns Greece after hoisting of flag on Aegean islet

Greek Coast Guard vessels sail next to the Mikros Anthropofas (L) and Megalos Anthropofas (R) islets, near the island of Fournoi, Greece

Turkey cautioned on Monday against what it described as Greek provocations in a longstanding dispute in the Aegean Sea, after Ankara said it had removed a Greek flag that had been hoisted over an uninhabited islet.

Turkey and Greece are NATO allies but they have been at odds over a host of issues from ethnically split Cyprus to sovereignty over airspace. They came to the brink of war in 1996 in a dispute over islets in the Aegean, although tensions have since eased.

“There was an attempt to plant a Greek flag on an uninhabited islet. In response, our coast guard teams made the necessary intervention and took that flag from there,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters.

“Our recommendation to Greece is that, within good neighbourly relations, it refrains from provocations that will increase tensions; that they act in line with the law of neighbourliness.”

Three youths had hoisted the flag on the highest point of the islet, known as the Mikros Anthropofas, on April 13, Samos 24, a Greek website, reported.

Although Yildirim said the flag had been removed, Greek media cited some people on nearby islands saying it was still there.

Athens said that Yildirim’s comments themselves were provocations.

“According to the latest briefing by the defence ministry and the navy to the Greek Prime Minister, no incident of violation of Greek soil has been confirmed. However, we continue to look into the matter calmly and seriously,” the Greek government spokesman told reporters.

“In any case, I have to say that Mr. Yildirim’s statement is absolutely provocative and condemnable,” he said, adding Greece would not accept any kind of challenge to its land sovereignty.

  • John Henry

    Yildrim commented; “that they act in line with the law of neighbourliness,” Perhaps the Greeks were simply emulating the Turkish Government who of course are the role model of acting in line with the law of neighbourliness.

  • Geogrge

    The day of the Great Cleanup is getting nearer. We will free all Greek Civilizations Lands from isis occupation!

    • HighTide

      Take a wheelbarrow, it’s all rocks.

    • Dogmeat

      Shout it loud and have some poor kid shot who believes your diatribe.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Tread softly and carry a big stick………..if you haven’t got one dont antagonise the man.

    • ROC..

      Its not a man, but a dog with rabies

      • Dogmeat

        His eloquent quote remains true in either case

  • ROC..

    This is what one expects from a backward barbaric country run by a dictator on par with Adolf.

    • Dogmeat

      Just be thankful nobody was shot in this provacation

      • ROC..

        How can anyone get shot when its a uninhabited islet.

        • Dogmeat

          The provocateurs had their flag removed by the Turkish Coastguard who are armed. If they were still there at the time it could have got nasty.

          • ROC..

            Ok lets put it this way, what if was some fisherman or youths have a bit of a laugh, does that contrude to Turkeys using threating laungue towards Greece, My point is Turkey has no understanding of peacefull dialoge, you only have to see it in Turkey whenever anyone speaks out they are inprisoned.

            • Dogmeat

              I agree it was probably something of that nature but you know that BOTH sides are Naationalistic. Turkey’s response would be echoed by Greece if you changed the actors.

              • ROC..

                If you had a peace leader rather than a dictator in Turkey most of all the problems in the east med would have been solved and that goes for Cyprus too..

                • Dogmeat

                  A regional power has to be strong, even a peace leader would struggle. At least Turkey regardless of leader is continuing it’s commitment to the Cyprob as a guarantor.

                  • ROC..

                    Only to serve its own interests. it has no sight of letting go of Cyprus, it wants to make it a province or an indipendent state, which will never happen, 46 years proves that. the loosers are the native Tcs. and I disgree with you ,if Turkey had a moderate leader that followed peace they would have had been well on the way being a full member in the EU and the problems with greece and Cyprus would have been resolved, Adolf Erogan thinks soving its problems is with intimidation and Threats, its does it with everyone, from the EU to the USA to all around east med.

                    • Dogmeat

                      Sure a more moderate leader could well have sped up the EU ascension of Turkey. Peace should not be confused with capitulation, TC’s and Nationals welcome the Regional Power’s support against what they see as domination and subjugation by the Gcs.

                    • ROC..

                      This is Turkey. and I have not touched on the wars, and threats and intimidations
                      to other countries

                      No end in sight: Purged public sector workers denied a future in Turkey
                      finds that tens of thousands of people including doctors, police
                      officers, teachers, academics and soldiers, branded … The shockwaves
                      of Turkey’s post-coup attempt crackdown continue to devastate the lives of a vast number of people.

                    • Dogmeat

                      I have said before I don’t comment on Turkey’s domestic politics as I don’t pretend to know too much about it!

          • John Henry

            So you’ve confirmed the comment by ROC. To shoot anyone for simply posting a flag, regardless of the legality, is most certainly barbaric.

            • Dogmeat

              Not barbaric but certainly extreme and callous. I disagree with the term “simply” it would certainly be seen by either side as provocative in the present political climate and high jinx could have a sorry end

  • Louis

    Turkey will always find an excuse to cause tension.
    Why shouldn’t the Greeks plant a flag on THEIR Islands?

    • Dogmeat

      The Islands (more rocks) are contested, this was a deliberate provacation and it is fortunate that nobody was shot.

    • HighTide

      It’s a question of territorial waters around some rocky islands close to the Turkish shore.

  • Vaso

    But Turkey holding on to two Greek soldiers is not provocative!

    • Dogmeat

      All the more reason for not esculating the situation I would think.

      • Vaso

        Turkey created the situation so the onus on deescalation is on them!

        • Dogmeat

          Its been tit for tat for years you choose to say Turkey started it. My point is we could do without another Solomos Solomou and the political climate between the Regional Power and Greece is somewhat strained at present.

  • Dogmeat

    Provocative act by Greece, thankfully it didn’t escalate!

