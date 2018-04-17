Some UK-based Cypriot students left without flaounes due to Easter post delays

Datapost delays over Easter may have resulted in numerous cases of flaounes not having been delivered on time to Cypriot students in the UK.

“Usually it takes three to four days to deliver a parcel, and I even paid for it to be hand-delivered, but I sent it last Tuesday, and it hasn’t arrived yet,” mother of a UK student Maria Georgiou complained, saying that she sent the package on purpose the day after Easter and not before the holidays to be sure it would arrive on time.

“I told them there was food inside, and they should have warned me that there are delays because of Easter,” she said.

Georgiou fears the two kilos of traditional flaounes were not the only food items not delivered before they go bad. When she called the post office to enquire what happened she was told there had been other delays due to the Easter holidays.

When she asked for her money back she was reportedly told that money was only returned if goods do not arrive or are damaged. She asked to send another parcel for free but was refused.

The charge for the 2-kilo parcel was €30.94. The post office said Monday it would arrive later in that day.