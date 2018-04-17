UN Under-Secretary General DiCarlo may be Guterres’ next personal envoy in Cyprus

April 17th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 4 comments

UN Under-Secretary General DiCarlo may be Guterres’ next personal envoy in Cyprus

Rosemary DiCarlo

UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo has the most likely chance of becoming the next personal envoy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Cyprus and to have exploratory meetings with the two leaders and other interested parties, sources have said.

The same sources said that if the two leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci decide to move the negotiating process forward then the most likely scenario would be for Guterres to appoint a Special Adviser.

Rosemary DiCarlo succeeded Jeffrey Feltman, who completed his term on 31 March 2018.

DiCarlo has more than 35 years of experience in public service and academia. She has previously served, among others, as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Prior assignments included Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Director for United Nations Affairs at the National Security Council in Washington DC Her overseas tours took her to the US Embassies in Moscow and Oslo.

Anastasiades and Akinci had their first meeting at a dinner hosted by the United Nations in the buffer zone on Monday evening and in statements afterward Anastasiades said that they had a frank and calm discussion, during which they talked about the problems they are faced with and the prospects of a new dialogue.

Nobody has ruled out the possibility of the UN Secretary-General, if he so wishes, sending a personal envoy in order to examine the chances of resuming the dialogue, which should focus on the UN Secretary-General`s parameters as the main issue, he added.

Print Friendly
  • Ferdi

    Akinci cannot go back on his word and accept an open ended talks to begin again.

  • Jay Bee

    Oh dear……..
    Why oh why perpetuate this charade ?

    Appointing yet another Special Adviser will not solve the problem.
    However, it will legitimise the fat salary of globe-trotting Mavroyannis
    and his burgeoning army of hangers on.

    The problem will be solved by the Cypriot people – or not at all.
    .

  • HighTide

    She has to be careful. Females are more prone to sunburn.

  • Disruptive

    New representative will retire in Cyprus, this must be her retirement package.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close