UN Under-Secretary General DiCarlo may be Guterres’ next personal envoy in Cyprus

UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo has the most likely chance of becoming the next personal envoy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Cyprus and to have exploratory meetings with the two leaders and other interested parties, sources have said.

The same sources said that if the two leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci decide to move the negotiating process forward then the most likely scenario would be for Guterres to appoint a Special Adviser.

Rosemary DiCarlo succeeded Jeffrey Feltman, who completed his term on 31 March 2018.

DiCarlo has more than 35 years of experience in public service and academia. She has previously served, among others, as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Prior assignments included Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Director for United Nations Affairs at the National Security Council in Washington DC Her overseas tours took her to the US Embassies in Moscow and Oslo.

Anastasiades and Akinci had their first meeting at a dinner hosted by the United Nations in the buffer zone on Monday evening and in statements afterward Anastasiades said that they had a frank and calm discussion, during which they talked about the problems they are faced with and the prospects of a new dialogue.

Nobody has ruled out the possibility of the UN Secretary-General, if he so wishes, sending a personal envoy in order to examine the chances of resuming the dialogue, which should focus on the UN Secretary-General`s parameters as the main issue, he added.