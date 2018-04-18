Cavusoglu due in the north on Friday – reports

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is due in the north on April 20, CNA reported on Wednesday.
It said the progamme for his visit has not yet been finalised and would be announced later.
