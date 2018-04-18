Cavusoglu due in the north on Friday – reports

April 18th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Cavusoglu due in the north on Friday – reports

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is due in the north on April 20, CNA reported on Wednesday.

It said the progamme for his visit has not yet been finalised and would be announced later.

Print Friendly
  • oratis

    Anastasiades should invite him over the border for a coffee and to discuss various issues. He could do it in a private capacity.
    what would be to lose?
    would the whole world recognise the TRNC just because of a meeting?
    No.
    of course Anastasiades would incur the wrath of the pseudo superpatriots including some in his own party but it would distinguish him as being a leader who thinks out of the box.
    perhaps Cavisoglu would refuse to come but then he could be accused of missing an opportunity to thaw relations.
    unfortunately our politicians never think out of the box and just go down the same old boring route which leads to nothing.

    • Dogmeat

      Better he flew to Athens, they have more issues between them

      • ROC..

        By the sounds of your statement you sound happy to leave the Tcs plight as it is?
        The native Tcs time is running out, they are becomging a minority in thier own country I would think that is a must for a peace solution than a visit to Greece.

        • Dogmeat

          It is going to take its course that’s for sure. The minority issue is incorrect you are confusing Turkish Nationals who are on work permits with Turkish who have been awarded nationality.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close