Holiday ideas at travel expo

This year’s annual travel exhibition Taxidi opens in Nicosia on Friday and will run until Sunday, it was announced on Wednesday.

The exhibition, held at the beginning of every summer, aims to bring together the public and tourism professionals such as operators and airlines both from Cyprus and Greece. Visitors can find information about different destinations and available packages in Cyprus and abroad.

It is organised by the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents and will take place at the State Fair grounds.

The exhibition will be opened by Tourism Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis at 5.30pm on Friday.

Opening hours will be 4pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday, and 3pm to 10pm on Sunday. Admission is €3 for adults, and free for children under 12

http://www.taxidiexhibition.com/