April 18th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 9 comments

Holy Synod discusses priest accused of child sexual abuse

Tamasos Bishop Isaias arrives at the Holy Synod meeting. It was in his diocese that father Stylianos served

The Church Holy Synod convenes on Wednesday to discuss the case of a priest who allegedly sexually abused a girl he had fostered and who later took her own life.

Elena Frantzi, 29, took her own life in her Nicosia home last month.

The news of her death and that the priest had been reinstated after his release from prison, despite the sentence and nature of the offences he committed, caused public outrage.

Father Stylianos had served 18 months in prison for sexually harassing Frantzi when she was under his wing between the age of four and 10.

Stylianos had been the local priest at Ergates village before he went to jail. His first posting after his release was a convent.

The synod will also look into another case of a priest in Paphos who was allegedly having an extramarital affair.

Reports said neither the clergymen will be present.

 

  • Bob Ellis

    A shocking case only compounded by the Church’s neglegence. I am sure, as always, nobody will be held accountible for such aunsettling turn of events.

  • George Gee

    When people realise that all religions are tax avoiding, paedophile mafia organisations the better.

    • Vaso

      Ones faith and religious entities are two different things! Let’s not label everyone who has a faith as a tax avoiding, paedophile mafia!

      • George Gee

        I should have said ‘religious organisations’ – now if you want to believe in a book that has less merit than a Harry Potter book that is your choice.

        • Vaso

          That is your judgement and each to his own!

    • ROC..

      If your a agnostic and atheist then say so, I do not think all religions are as you like to potray them, and not all the priests are like this scum, so please do not tarnish all with the same brush

      • George Gee

        I think the lower levels of the church ( all religions) are merely simple people that know no better and believe what they are told.

  • ROC..

    If he was reposted those that gave thim the post should be sacked, even the head of the church is accountable . its disgusting and I hope CM brings this to front page news, No religion is above any crimes and when its involdes paedos then this Ahole should be sacked

  • Vaso

    Can they also discuss why they re-employed this paedo!!

