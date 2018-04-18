Holy Synod discusses priest accused of child sexual abuse

The Church Holy Synod convenes on Wednesday to discuss the case of a priest who allegedly sexually abused a girl he had fostered and who later took her own life.

Elena Frantzi, 29, took her own life in her Nicosia home last month.

The news of her death and that the priest had been reinstated after his release from prison, despite the sentence and nature of the offences he committed, caused public outrage.

Father Stylianos had served 18 months in prison for sexually harassing Frantzi when she was under his wing between the age of four and 10.

Stylianos had been the local priest at Ergates village before he went to jail. His first posting after his release was a convent.

The synod will also look into another case of a priest in Paphos who was allegedly having an extramarital affair.

Reports said neither the clergymen will be present.