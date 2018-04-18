Hotter Wednesday, cooler Thursday

Temperatures are to rise on Wednesday, though cooler weather had been forecast. Temperatures are now expected today to rise to 33C inland, 25C to 29C in coastal areas and 24C in mountainous regions.

Temperatures will drop on again on Thursday and Friday and will fall further on Saturday, especially inland and in the mountains.

According to the met office, clear skies while are expected on Wednesday and Thursday but it may rain on Friday and Saturday.

Dust levels are normal in Larnaca and the Famagusta area and moderate around Nicosia, Limassol, Troodos and Paphos.