Hunting dogs stolen in Limassol found in the north

Nine of 23 hunting dogs stolen from a Greek Cypriot man in Limassol have been located in the north and returned to their owner, CNA reported on Wednesday.

The dogs were stolen last week in Kolossi. CNA said four Turkish Cypriots were being questioned in relation to the case and another 14 dogs found in the same place were being examined to determine if they were also stolen.

Citing police, CNA said that following concerted action by Episkopi police in cooperation with the bicommunal committee on crime, the complainant went to the north and identified nine of the dogs as being his. They were located in Angolemi village in the Nicosia district.

The dogs were returned to their owner on Tuesday afternoon after being examined by the veterinary services at the Astromeritis crossing.