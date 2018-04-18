Man United bounce back with win at Bournemouth

April 18th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Substitute Romelu Lukaku (right) sealed a 2-0 win for the Red Devils

BOURNEMOUTH 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Manchester United tightened their grip on second place in the Premier League after goals in each half by defender Chris Smalling and substitute Romelu Lukaku gave them a clinical 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The result left United, who suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by bottom team West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, second on 74 points from 34 games, 13 behind champions Manchester City and four ahead of third-placed Liverpool.

With one eye on Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, United manager Jose Mourinho made seven changes to the side beaten by West Brom and his reshuffled team delivered at Vitality stadium.

Smalling fired the visitors ahead with a close-range finish in the 28th minute and Lukaku sealed the win with a superb strike in the 70th, burying his shot over advancing keeper Asmir Begovic after he was put through by Paul Pogba.

