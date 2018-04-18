New camping site for children with disabilities

April 18th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

New camping site for children with disabilities

Parents representing primary school pupils announced on Wednesday that they are accepting applications for the first camping site accessible to children with disabilities, located in Dymes village near Kyperounda.

The Nicosia primary school parents’ federation said that this is “perhaps the biggest and most important goal” they have achieved the last few years.

The group said that all areas of the camping site are accessible to children with disabilities and all programmes have been adjusted to include all children.

It added that escorts will be available at all times with children with disabilities at no extra cost.

“As of this year, children will be enjoying carefree days in a beautiful natural environment which is accessible to all,” the group said.

The camping site will operate between June 23 until the end of August.

Deadline for applications is May 4.

For more information: http://www.omospondiagoneon.com

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close